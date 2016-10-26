Aerosmith-Bühne stürzt vor Konzert in Bolivien ein

ATTENTION BOLIVIAN AEROSMITH FANS: As of now, due to stage collapse, the Aerosmith concert set for Tuesday the 18th in Santa Cruz, Bolivia is CANCELLED pending further notice. I am not supposed to be telling you this now but I am seeing scalpers already selling tickets online and I do not want to see people being taken advantage of. If you buy tickets from individuals or scalpers, you will more than likely NOT be refunded. Save your money. For those that bought tickets already, I can only tell you to wait to find out how you will be refunded. —– A partir de hoy, debido al colapso del techo del escenario, el concierto de Aerosmith agendado para el 18 de Octubre en Santa Cruz, Bolivia queda CANCELADO hasta futuro aviso. No se supone que debería estarles diciendo esto ahora, pero estoy viendo revendedores que se encuentran desde ya ofertando tickets en internet y no quiero que de aprovechen de ustedes. Si ustedes compran a revendedores ó vendedores independientes, lo más seguro es que no puedan recibir un reembolso de su ticket. Cuiden su dinero. Para los que ya habían comprado su ticket, lo único que les puedo decir es que tengan paciencia y esperen hasta que se les pueda informar cómo proceder para ser reembolsados.

