Trauer um Genelec-Gründer Ilpo Martikainen

Ilpo Martikainen, der Gründer des finnischen Lautsprecher-Herstellers Genelec, ist am 30. Januar verstorben.

Im Jahre 1978 gründeten Ilpo Martikainen und Topi Partani, beide Absolventen der Technischen Universität Helsinki, die Firma Genelec. Zusammen mit Juhani Borenius, einem Techniker der finnischen Broadcaststation YLE, entwickelte man – quasi als ersten Auftrag – Studiomonitore für YLE, darunter das legendäre Modell S30, die auf die Bedürfnisse des finnischen TV- und Radiosenders zugeschnitten waren.

Nach diesem Anfangserfolg wurde schnell der Schritt in die Internationalität geschafft. Im Laufe der Zeit haben sich Genelec-Monitore zum internationalen Studiostandard entwickelt. Der Haupsitz der Firma befindet sich in Iisalmi, einem Ort mitten in Seenfinnland.

Auf der Website des finnischen Lautsprecher-Herstellers wurde folgendes offizielles Statement veröffentlicht:

We are deeply saddened to announce that Ilpo Martikainen, the founder of Genelec and a true pioneer in active audio monitoring has passed away yesterday January 30th 2017, at the age of 69 after struggling with a long-term illness.

During the recent years, Ilpo focused on involving the next generation. His children Juho Martikainen, Mikko Martikainen and Maria Martikainen have grown up as part of the Genelec family. They have been closely involved in developing the company into the leading global brand in active audio monitoring as members of the Genelec Board since 2001. The children will continue in ownership of Genelec together with the other board members Topi Partanen and Ritva Leinonen who have made their lifework with Genelec. Ritva Leinonen continues as the Chairperson of Genelec Board.

We warmly thank Ilpo’s family for supporting him in being an essential part of our lives and journey too. We hope the whole audio and music industry will join us in extending thoughts and prayers to his family.

Even if we greatly miss Ilpo we are privileged and grateful to share in the wonderful memories, passion, humanistic values, love and evolution of the Genelec story that we have experienced with Ilpo. This keeps his memory living in our hearts and deeds. He will continue to live on, through us.

Siamäk Naghian

Managing Director

Genelec Oy